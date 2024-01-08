Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 79,275 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $525,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,053.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $998.64 and a 200-day moving average of $911.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

