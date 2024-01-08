Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 802,257 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,257 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.42% of Western Midstream Partners worth $149,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 122,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.80. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $776.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

