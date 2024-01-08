Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $214,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

NYSE:ETN opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

