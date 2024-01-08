Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.31% of Sempra worth $134,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $76.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

