Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,032 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of NXP Semiconductors worth $132,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.24 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.76 and its 200-day moving average is $204.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

