Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,371 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $108,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 0.4 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.