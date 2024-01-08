Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $147,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $199.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.33. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

