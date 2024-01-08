Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $162,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.16 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

