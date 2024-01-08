Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,761,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612,540 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 4.55% of NexGen Energy worth $142,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexGen Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 346,448 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,314,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 193,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the period. 29.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

