Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $108.91 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $108,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $69.20 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.