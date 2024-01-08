Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $110.33 Million Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919,978 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.55% of Uranium Energy worth $110,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

