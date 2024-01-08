Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $110.79 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $110,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

VRTX stock opened at $413.02 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $418.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.06 and a 200-day moving average of $361.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

