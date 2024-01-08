Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $118.25 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,948 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.24% of Pan American Silver worth $118,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE PAAS opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

