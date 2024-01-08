Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $125.83 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Booking worth $125,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,465.84.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,408.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,151.16 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,234.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,067.67.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

