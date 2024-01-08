Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $152.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Fortive worth $152,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Fortive by 683.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 31.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FTV opened at $71.44 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.