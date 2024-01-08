Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $171.39 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of PDD worth $171,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PDD by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,883,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after buying an additional 58,953 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PDD by 98.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in PDD by 4.6% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 140,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PDD by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,734,000 after acquiring an additional 301,141 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $143.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.