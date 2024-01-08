Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $173.03 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Rockwell Automation worth $173,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $305.05 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.74. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.