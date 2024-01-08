Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 634,878 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $191,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.03 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

