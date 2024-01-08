Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Lam Research worth $132,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.6 %

LRCX opened at $737.04 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $444.62 and a 12 month high of $801.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $714.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.