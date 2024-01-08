Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $160,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $163.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.50. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.59.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.