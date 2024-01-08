Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,325,390 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,390 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $263,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.