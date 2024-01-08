Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,751 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $103,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $882.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $804.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $924.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

