Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 59,651 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Norfolk Southern worth $122,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.28.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

