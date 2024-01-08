Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 62,952 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,952 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $167,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

