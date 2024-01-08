Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,518 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.40% of Nucor worth $156,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Nucor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $170.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

