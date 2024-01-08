Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.80% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $118,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.70 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

