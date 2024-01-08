Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197,006 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $180,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after buying an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.