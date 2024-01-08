Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107,077 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Albemarle worth $234,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.20. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

