Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 52,119 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Zscaler worth $115,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $211.46 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $227.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock worth $30,307,321 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.