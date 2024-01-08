Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 160 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,832. The stock has a market cap of $496.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.85 and a 200-day moving average of $511.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

