Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires £137.16 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban bought 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £137.16 ($174.66).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £38,036.13 ($48,435.16).
- On Friday, October 13th, Phil Urban bought 66 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £137.28 ($174.81).
LON:MAB traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 260.40 ($3.32). The stock had a trading volume of 203,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,327. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 147 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 264.40 ($3.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 224.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.51, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57.
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
