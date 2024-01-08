Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 25134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Moneta Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
