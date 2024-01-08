MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.98

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 103210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ML

MoneyLion Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $677.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.66.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $110.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 43.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $194,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Correia sold 33,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,113,417.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,445.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,748 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $194,397.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,665.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,689 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MoneyLion by 108.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.