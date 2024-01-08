Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 592.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,955. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $17.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $591.88. 158,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,339. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.48 and a 1 year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

