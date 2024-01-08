MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $10.00. MorphoSys shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 66,809 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOR
MorphoSys Stock Performance
MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
