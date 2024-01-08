Mosaic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,239 put options on the company. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average daily volume of 7,073 put options.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

