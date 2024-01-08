MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) versus 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Head-To-Head Review

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSP Recovery and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 4 3 0 2.25

8X8 has a consensus target price of $3.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.88%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $23.42 million 11.18 -$7.42 million N/A N/A 8X8 $743.94 million 0.61 -$73.14 million ($0.50) -7.44

This table compares MSP Recovery and 8X8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -268.17% -19.47% -10.90% 8X8 -7.90% -18.85% -2.29%

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service. The company also offers and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact center solutions. It markets its services to end users through industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.