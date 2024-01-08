MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,787. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.74 and its 200-day moving average is $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

