MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 965 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,246 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 222,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,131. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

