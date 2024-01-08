MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,993 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 338,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,415. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

