MTM Investment Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,616. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

