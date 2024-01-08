MTM Investment Management LLC Has $885,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 638,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,655. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

