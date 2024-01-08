MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.09. 256,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

