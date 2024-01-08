MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.94. The company had a trading volume of 668,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.92 and a one year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

