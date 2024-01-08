MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.20. The stock had a trading volume of 691,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

