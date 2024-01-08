MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. 40,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $821.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.62. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

