MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

NYSE MVO traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 147,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,277. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. MV Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

