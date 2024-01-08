Myecfo LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

