Myecfo LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Myecfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $233.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62. The company has a market capitalization of $329.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

