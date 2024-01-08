Myecfo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Myecfo LLC owned about 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 207,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,245 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

